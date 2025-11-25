Windy Tuesday; snow looking more likely after Thanksgiving

WHAT TO KNOW:



Windy Tuesday

Quiet and cool over Thanksgiving Day

Chance of winter weather Friday into Saturday

Well below-average temperatures this weekend

FORECAST:

It's foggy in some neighborhoods this morning, but the fog is expected to dissipate as a cold front moves through after sunrise. Skies will become partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds could gust up to 45-50 mph. Even with our recent rain, hold off on burning anything outdoors as there is an elevated wildfire risk Tuesday. It is also a good idea to bring inside or deflate any holiday decorations that might get blown away.

The wind stays breezy Tuesday night, and with clear skies, we'll be down in the low 20s by Wednesday morning.

The wind begins to settle on Wednesday, and we'll see lots of sunshine, but it will be very cool with highs only in the mid-30s. That's about 10 degrees cooler than average for Thanksgiving week.

Thanksgiving Day starts cold, near 20 degrees. It will be a sunny and cold afternoon with highs again in the mid-30s.

Confidence is increasing in a band of light snow developing over or just east of Omaha Friday afternoon. Light accumulations are possible depending on where the snow falls, but it may impact some travel plans, especially heading into Friday night.

The radar fills in Friday night into Saturday morning. Neighborhoods south of I-80 may start with a rain/snow mix or freezing rain before switching to all snow in the morning. Along and north of I-80 looks to be all snow at this time. The snow moves out by Saturday evening.

Snow accumulations are probable, but exact amounts are unclear at this time. Travel impacts are also expected, so keep an eye to the forecast if you are travelling on Friday or Saturday.

Snow flurries may hang around Sunday and Monday, but it gets colder with highs in the mid-20s and lows near 10.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler & Windy

High: 45

Wind: NW 20-30 G 45

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Not as Windy

Low: 24

Wind: NW 5-25

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 36

Wind: NW 5-25

THANKSGIVING

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 37

Wind: NW 5-10

