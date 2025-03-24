Windy weather Tuesday, but the highs keep climb'n this week

It will be a pretty quiet night around Omaha with partly cloudy skies. Overnight, we will cool off into the mid 30s for Tuesday morning with some clouds still around.

The wind picks back up Tuesday and could gust to 35 mph, but we get more sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.

We stay in the mid 60s Wednesday with a few more clouds. Most of the day will be dry, but a few scattered showers will arrive in the evening and will continue at times into Thursday morning. While a lot of us should at least see some light rain, there will be a few neighborhoods that miss out.

Thursday afternoon will then dry out and it will be warmer with highs in the mid 70s, a few clouds and breezy winds.

Friday will be a much warmer day with gusty winds and highs in the low to mid 80s.

A few scattered showers and storms will start to pop up Friday night with hit and miss rain continuing across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa into Saturday morning.

The rain will become more widespread at times Saturday, making for a wet first half of the weekend. It will also be cooler and breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Most of the weekend rain should end early Sunday morning, leaving the rest of Sunday afternoon in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies.

