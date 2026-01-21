Windy Wednesday, then dangerous cold (and some snow) moves in late week

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Windy, warmer Wednesday

Dangerous cold Friday, Saturday

Small chances at snow this weekend

FORECAST

We get a quick warm-up Wednesday as a warm front moves through in the morning, jumping us into the 30s to low 40s in the afternoon, and there should be some sunshine.

Starting in the afternoon, northwest winds will begin to pick up as a cold front starts to move through the region. The winds could gust to as high as 50 mph on Wednesday afternoon. By Wednesday night, it's cold again with lows in the mid 10s.

Thursday will be partly sunny, cooler, and breezy with highs in the low 30s.

Even colder air will move into the region by the end of the week, and it will become dangerous on Friday. Temperatures will dip below zero Friday morning, with wind chills around -30 to -20. The wind will not be overly strong, it's just THAT COLD!

You could get frostbite in as little as 30 minutes in this kind of air, so limit skin to outdoor exposure. Bring pets inside, and check on our more vulnerable neighbors.

Friday is the coldest day with a high of around 4. Friday night will drop below 0 once again.

There is a chance we could see a few snow showers Friday night and Saturday. The trends in the storm is moving it a bit north, meaning some spots south of I-80 may see light snow. Areas south of Omaha may only get a dusting of snow. However, a strong high-pressure system moving in from Canada may reach us first, leaving the Omaha region just cold and dry.

By the end of the weekend, temperatures will start to recover, reaching the 20s on Sunday and the 30s by next Monday.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Snow Flurries

Windy

High: 43

Wind: S 30-50

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 15

Wind: SW 5-15

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Seasonal

High: 30

Wind: NW 10-25

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Frigid

High: 4

Wind: N 10-20

