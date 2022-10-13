Windy With High Fire Danger

High fire danger continues through the end of the week with strong winds and low humidity.

We stay windy Thursday afternoon, keeping the fire danger high. It will also be cooler, with highs in the low 60s and a lot of sunshine.

Winds will start to lighten up Friday, but it will still be breezy. This will let us warm up a little more, back to average. Mostly sunny skies will push us back into the mid 60s.

We then slowly start to cool off again over the weekend, but at least we stay mostly sunny. It will be in the high 60s Saturday, followed by low 60s on Sunday.

Monday could start with some frost, then we only warm into the mid 50s for the afternoon.

Tuesday morning looks to start even colder - near the freezing mark. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

A slightly warmer pattern is back next Wednesday. Highs look to land in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High Fire Danger

High: 60

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 38

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 66

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Seasonable

High: 68

