Windy with spotty showers this weekend

Clouds and any lingering light rain showers will continue to clear out this evening, but it stays breezy. It will be a chilly night as temperatures drop to near 30 for Saturday morning.

Saturday will bring more clouds than sunshine, but we still manage to warm up into the low 60s. It will be a breezy day, but the wind won't be as strong as Friday.

While dry during the day, a few spotty showers and a thundershower will be possible late Saturday night. This rain should clear up before Sunday morning.

The wind will be gusty once again Sunday, and it will be a slight cooler day, but still above average for late March. Highs will reach the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high near 60. There could be a couple spotty showers around, but like the weekend, a lot of us will just stay dry.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low to mid 60s with mostly sunny skies and lighter wind.

Thursday looks really nice with mid 70s and more sunshine! The wind will start to pick up again by the end of the week, and some rain may be possible by Friday as temperatures get near 80 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 29

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Late

Breezy

High: 66

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 59

