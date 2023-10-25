Winter Weather Possible this Weekend

Scattered showers will be possible Thursday morning, as we start the day in the mid 60s.

By midday, rain will begin to clear up, leading to a partly cloudy afternoon. The second half of Thursday will be drier, and we could squeeze out some late-day sunshine. Highs still manage to make it into the low 70s, keeping us above average. Cities farther north will continue to run cooler, in the 60s, behind a cold front that has stalled over northeast Nebraska.

The cold front finally pushes southeast through the rest of the region Thursday night, making for a windy and colder end to the workweek. This will also kick off a few more scattered pockets of rain overnight and into Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will become mostly sunny, but it will windy and cold with highs in the lower to mid 40s.

It will be a cold start to Saturday, making for our first freeze of the season in Omaha, as we drop into the upper 20s.

A combination of light rain, sleet, and snow become likely heading into Saturday afternoon across the region. Rain is most likely along and south of I-80 most of the day, but some sleet could mix in late in the day as temperatures cool to near 32. Snow showers are more likely farther north, especially into northeast Nebraska where some minor accumulations could be possible. It will be cold and breezy with highs in the upper 30s, about 20 degrees below average. As we start to get colder into Saturday night, some of the snow could expand south of the the I-80 corridor, into southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with Saturday's forecast, and the system will be fighting some dry air, but some of the snow could stick to the ground. The best chance for an inch or two of accumulation will be in northeast Nebraska, where snow could stick to the roads. We could also see some minor bands of snow accumulation around and south of I-80, but this would be limited to mainly grasses and elevated surfaces.

Snow flurries will continue Sunday morning, before the system exits in the afternoon. Sunday will be a cold and breezy day with highs in the upper 30s.

Sunshine will return for the start the workweek, but the cold weather will stay with us most of the week. Monday and Tuesday will start in the low and mid 20s with both afternoons in the low 40s. Halloween will be cold with temperatures in the 30s for the trick-or-treat.

