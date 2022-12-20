Winter Storm Arrives Midweek

We get to enjoy some sunshine today, but it will also be colder, with highs in the low teens.

We will fall into the low single digits overnight, but as the wind shifts out of the southeast, we may get into the low double digits by Wednesday morning.

We start to dodge some spotty snow showers Wednesday morning, but the snow becomes much more widespread as we move through Wednesday afternoon. Even with the snow, it will be warmer, in the mid 20s.

The worst of the snow and travel conditions will be late Wednesday night through Thursday morning as the snow picks up and winds increase. This combination could cause near zero visibility at times. The temperature will fall well below zero Thursday morning, putting the wind chill between -30 to -45 across the region.

The snow ends from west to east, with most of it out of here by lunch on Thursday. Snow totals will be around 3-6 inches in Omaha, western Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Totals will be smaller as you head west. Cities from Lincoln, Valley, Fremont, and Tekamah will see 1-4 inches. Northeast Nebraska will see between very little up to 2 inches.

Even when the snow ends, we won't be done with travel issues. Wind gusts around 40 mph Thursday afternoon will continue to blow the snow back onto cleared roads and kick it up off the ground, causing low visibility with little warning. High temperatures will not get above zero Thursday afternoon.

Winds over 40 mph are likely Friday, continuing to blow the snow around and cause travel problems. Wind chills will range from -35 to -50 Friday morning. Afternoon temperatures will be just under zero degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

There will still be extra wind around Saturday, but it will start to lighten up in the afternoon. This will slow down the flow of cold air, letting us get into the positive single digits for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Christmas will bring less wind and a little less cold. Highs will be in the low 20s with a small chance for a spotty rain or snow shower.

