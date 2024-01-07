WINTER STORM MONDAY: How Much Could Fall in Your Neighborhood?

Some light snow is possible after 9 pm in northeast Nebraska, but this should remain light enough to not cause any issues.

Snow begins to push in from southwest to northeast through the early morning hours, moving into the Omaha metro between 8-10 am. Depending on when the snow begins, the morning commute on Monday could be impacted, so plan ahead! Morning commutes will be messy in Lincoln and the rest of southeast Nebraska. The snow will blanket the area for much of the day Monday, impacting the Monday afternoon commute as well areawide. Temperatures will be near freezing, but it will fall as snow. It will be a wet and heavy snow which is great for any snow activities but not fun to shovel.

Snow should linger into the Tuesday morning commute, but it will wind down quickly. Still, expect some issues with the Tuesday AM commute. Temperatures on Tuesday remain in the mid 20s. It will be windy both Monday and Tuesday, but with the wet snow it blowing around shouldn't be a concern.

TOTALS: The Omaha metro is looking to end up in the 5-8" range once the snow is over. Lower amounts will be found as you go north and east into western Iowa, with cities like Denison and Carroll seeing the least amount of snow, still 3-6" is possible. Higher amounts between 7-10" are expected south of a line from York to Lincoln to Nebraska City to Clarinda.

Wednesday sees a brief return to the 30s with a few peaks of sunshine. Another pass of light snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but as of now, impacts are expected to be minimal. Additional light snow chances could also come on Friday and Saturday.

The cold front that brings in the snow will also pull down an arctic air mass in time for the weekend. Highs on Friday barely make it into the teens and are in the single digits for the weekend. Low temperatures will be below zero. With a strong breeze, wind chill values could be well below zero next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Snow Moves In

Low: 28

MONDAY

Cloudy

Snow

High: 34

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Ends

High: 25

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Slightly Warmer

High: 30

