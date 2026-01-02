Winter weather this afternoon, here's what you need to know

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Wintry mix Friday afternoon could create some slick spots

Weekend gets warmer

Dry & mild for next week

FORECAST:

We are cloudy and dry for Friday morning, but a wintry mix (mostly snow & sleet) moves into northeast Nebraska around noon. This will then move southeast into the Omaha area after 2 pm. With a lot of dry air around, the precipitation that falls will be very light. Since it's expected to be light, accumulation and impacts will be on the low end. However, some roads could become slick by the afternoon, so take caution if you have to drive on Friday afternoon. The precip is over by Friday night.

A warm-up commences this weekend with highs returning to the 40s on Saturday. Sunday gets a bit warmer, into the upper 40s, aided by a southerly breeze.

We then arrive at the low 50s into next week, and hold there with lots of sunshine.

After Friday, dry weather will reign for the next week, with the earliest chance of any precipitation returning to Nebraska and Iowa is late next week.

FRIDAY

Cloudy

PM Wintry Mix

High: 35

Wind: NE 5-10

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 24

Wind: NW 5-10

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 42

Wind: S 5-10

SUNDAY

Partly Sunny

Breezy

High: 48

Wind: SE 10-25

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

