Wintry mix arrives Wednesday

Tuesday will be a little cooler, but still nice, as we warm into the mid 40s. We start the day with a lot of clouds, but skies will clear from south to north through the day, helping to create a big temperature difference across the region this afternoon. Cities along the Kansas border will make it into the mid 50s, while Omaha will be in the mid 40s. Some of our most northern cities will struggle to get near 40 today.

Clouds thicken back up overnight as we cool off into the upper 20s for Wednesday morning.

By the Wednesday morning commute, a few pockets of wintry mix will start to move in, which will include a combination of rain/snow, sleet, and freezing rain. This will be on and off for areas generally along and south of I-80 through the rest of the day. We will be in the low to mid 30s most of the afternoon. Where it is a little colder up towards northeast Nebraska, snow will be more common.

The leftover wintry mix heading into late Wednesday night will change to snow which ends before the Thursday morning commute. Accumulation will be most likely northwest of Omaha. Northeast Nebraska could see 5-8 inches with cities as far south as Columbus and Tekamah seeing 2-5 inches. Cities just north of the metro, including Fremont and Blair could see 1-3 inches, but areas along and south of I-80, including Omaha, likely see between nothing and one inch on the ground.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, windy, and cold with highs in the upper teens.

Friday will start in the low single digits, and we only warm into the low 20s for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. A little snow is also possible Friday night.

We rapidly warm up for the weekend! Saturday will be in the mid 40s, followed by upper 40s on Sunday.

Rain is possible Sunday and Monday.

TUESDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 46

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clouds Return

Above Average

Low: 29

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Wintry Mix

Breezy

High: 34

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: 18

