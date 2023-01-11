Cooling Off Midweek

Cooler weather blows in Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30s as some spotty rain and snow start to move in during the afternoon. While anyone could see these, most of us stay dry in the afternoon. By the evening, rain and snow become more widespread, mainly in cities south of I-80. This all changes to snow Wednesday night, but then moves out before the Thursday morning commute. Any accumulation likely stays under half an inch.

Colder air keeps blowing in with some slightly stronger winds Thursday, holding back highs to near 30 degrees. The day starts with a lot of clouds, but we should see a lot of sunshine for the afternoon.

Friday will be mostly sunny with lighter wind as we start to warm up again. Highs will be near average, in the low 30s.

The weekend is looking good with temperatures above average and a lot of sunshine. Saturday will be a little breezy as the warmer weather starts to blow in, but we warm into the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds start to push back in Sunday, but we could still manage to push into the low 50s.

A few spotty showers could start to move in as early as Sunday night, but rain becomes more likely by MLK Day morning. More scattered rain is expected Monday afternoon and could try to change into a little snow before ending Monday night. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Skies begin to clear again Tuesday with highs down towards 40.

