Wintry mix north of Omaha today, light snow for the metro on Saturday

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Wintry mix north of Omaha today

Light snow Saturday morning

Briefly frigid again Saturday night

FORECAST:

Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. A light wintry mix is possible, mainly northeast of Omaha, where air temperatures will struggle to warm above freezing. Most of us will be dry. For those who do see the mix, it likely won't amount to much.

Another cold front will reach Omaha on Friday, kicking up the winds and sending in more arctic air for the weekend. Friday's highs will be in the upper 20s.

Light snow moves in after midnight on Saturday and lasts until the early afternoon. Not everyone will see snow, with the Omaha metro & north having the best chance. Amounts will be under 2" in the Omaha metro, with little to no accumulation south of the city, and 1-3" in neighborhoods north of town.

Highs on Saturday will be in the 10s with lows below 0 on Saturday night. By Sunday, we are mostly sunny and back in the low 20s.

Warmer weather will return early next week. Temperatures will be back in the 40s by Monday and Tuesday. Omaha's average high temperature for mid-December is 39 degrees. There is a small chance of rain in the middle of next week.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Wintry Mix NE of Omaha

High: 39

Wind: N 5-15

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 23

Wind: N 5-15

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Breezy

High: 26

Wind: NW 15-25

SATURDAY

Cloudy

Light Snow

High: 26

Wind: NE 5-15

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

