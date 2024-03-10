With the Warm Weather, High Fire Danger Returns Monday

We are back in the 70s on Monday, except for a few passing clouds, we should be mostly sunny. Monday will be breezy too, with winds up to 30 mph sometimes, but this helps blow in the warmer weather. With the warm and windy weather, high fire danger returns for Monday, so avoid outdoor burning as any fire that starts could spread quickly.

Tuesday keeps the high in the low 70s but with a few more clouds thrown into the mix.

Wednesday should be mostly dry but cloudy with highs around 70.

By Wednesday evening, showers and even a few thunderstorms develop and overspread parts of the area. These scattered showers continue into Thursday. A few thunderstorms are possible, but any severe weather chances remain well to the south of Nebraska and Iowa. Thursday is cooler and breezy with highs in the middle 50s.

We end the week on a cooler note thanks to our cold front, but we continue the above-average temperatures with highs in the 50s with breezy weather.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear

Cold

High: 35

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 76

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 73

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Evening Rain/Storms

High: 70

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.