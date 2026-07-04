Your Fourth of July Forecast!

3 Things to Know





There are some drier trends now for the 4th of July

Sunday is looking great

Not as hot or humid next week

Forecast

With Independence Day events already in full swing, here's what you should expect over the next couple of hours into our Saturday evening! Temps will slowly dip down from the upper 80s this afternoon. By the time you're setting off fireworks, temps will reach the lower 80s, upper 70s!

We may still need to be ready to dodge some rain on the 4th of July, but the trends are looking drier now for the Omaha region as the expected rain may now stay south into Kansas altogether. However, some light rain may move in for a few hours late Saturday night. It's best to just enjoy the evening, but do have ways to receive alerts just in case!

By Sunday, things are trending not just drier, but cooler with highs back down into the upper 80s. We will just likely see some partly cloudy skies, and virtually no wind.

This slightly milder weather will continue through much of next week with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.

By the middle of the week, some returning humidity could make it feel like the mid 90s outside. There are more chances for rain later in the week, too. These rain chances begin around Wednesday, with a greater chance of more of us seeing rain near Thursday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Small Pop-up Chance

Low: 69

Wind: W 5-15

SUNDAY

Partly Sunny

Not As Hot

High: 89

Wind: N 5-15

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