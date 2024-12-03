Gretna's Good Life District: What's in store and what's in the way

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Neighbor Angie Lauritsen is no stranger to the growth and development happening in Gretna, including the Good Life District near Nebraska Crossing. It's a development she questions.

"When I think of the Good Life District, I think 'Is it the right match for the citizens of Gretna?'" said Lauritsen.

The city has questions too. A term sheet is a plan that is supposed to lay out information pertaining to the development. But, the city recently denied the sheet due to reasons including land acquisition concerns and failure to provide timelines and phases for the development.

"Just a denial of one term sheet proposal does not mean the end of everything," said Dennison. "Like I said, we have a process for everything we review in Gretna's Good Life District."

Dennison said there's no current deadline for the developer to resubmit the term sheet. KMTV asked Dennison about Gretna's progress compared to other Good Life Districts in Grand Island, Bellevue, and Omaha.

"The other three Good Life Districts that have been approved, they're not anywhere the size of Gretna's Good Life District," said Dennison.

In fact, Gretna is currently the largest Good Life District slated at 3,000 acres. Lauritsen said she isn’t clear on how exactly this will help her and her neighbors.

"I haven't heard where the benefit is for the citizens of Gretna," said Laurtisen.

Besides the term sheet, there's also a special election scheduled next month on whether to approve the Good Life District Economic Development Program.

KMTV reached out to developer Rod Yates, who did not respond in time for this story.

The Gretna Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Q&A session for residents about Good Life District Economic District Development Program on Dec. 12 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

