Potential SNAP cuts: Food pantry fears it could see a greater demand if SNAP cuts were to happen

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Amanda Gershon has been on SNAP, commonly known as food stamps, for 12 years. Gershon said she gets about $200 a month for it. She said she's scared about the potential.

"It is a big part of me being able to buy the food especially on my doctor-ordered diets," she said.

The cuts are proposed in the Trump administration’s "Big Beautiful Bill". The Senate is now taking a look at possible revisions. But if those don't happen, the Congressional Budget Office estimates cuts to SNAP could impact more than three million people. In Nebraska, approximately 152,000 individuals get SNAP benefits.

Others like Andrea Evans have been on SNAP for over 40 years.

"I feel like cuts to SNAP would disproportionately harm families of color and children," said Evans.

Evans said she would have to resort to food pantries if cuts were to happen.

The pantry sits inside Rejoice Lutheran Church. It's open only on Tuesdays and one Saturday a month. They've already served 3,000 people this year.

Possible cuts to SNAP worry team lead volunteer Lori Syverson.

"I see change coming and I think everyone needs to look at it, and how we're going to prepare for this is the big question," said Syverson.

Gershon said she's trying her best to brace for change.

"It's heartbreaking. This is basic survival for a lot of people," she said.

Hope West plans to have a meeting on June 24 to address the potential SNAP cuts and what to do next with the growing number of people it’s seen.

