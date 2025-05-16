Veteran owned pickleball club opens in Millard

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Friday marked the opening of this 32,000-square-foot Ace Pickleball Club.

Army veterans Liz Tanji and her husband Michael said it's a dream come true.

Just like the military and giving back, she said she wanted to do the same with this business.

"There's no taking a day off in the military, and there's no taking a day off when you own your own business," said Tanji.

Tanji said opening a business has not been the easiest at times, just like serving in the military. She said it's her experience working with other people and her determination that led her to success.

"It's really it's important to treat employees well, like you do in the military. It's that camaraderie," she said.

The Tanji's decided to explore new ventures which is why they chose to pick up pickleball. She said it's more than just hitting a ball over the net, it's about building friendships.

The indoor club has several courts for people to drop in and play. There's also membership options and tournament play.

Kenny Martinez Rodriguez was one of the first people to hit on the new courts.

"I've been waiting a couple months actually," he said. "I was looking forward to it."

Tanji said she's grateful for all the support to continue doing what she loves.

"I've never in my wildest dreams would have guessed my life would have turned out this way. Just being able to take all the different experiences has really been fun," she said.

ACE Pickleball Club is located 13423 F St in Omaha.

