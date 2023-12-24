Winter Storm on Christmas Day: Snow and Ice totals

CHRISTMAS EVE: Rain showers will continue throughout the evening as temperatures hold in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will become breezy, too. Winter precipitation will hold off until around midnight for locations west of Omaha.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Before the morning begins, rain will gradually transition to a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, then snow overnight, from west to east as temperatures cool to below freezing. The transition to a wintry mix will happen in Omaha around 3-4 am. This could create a glaze of ice around the metro. Freezing rain will transition to snow in Omaha around 5-6 am.

The rain/snow line will struggle to move east of the Missouri River, with western Iowa seeing mostly a wintry mix of rain and freezing rain for much of the morning, mainly after 5-6 am.

Expect light to moderate snow showers with accumulations along and west of the Missouri River in Nebraska until around noon, and a wintry mix of rain and freezing rain east of the Missouri River, mainly in Iowa until noon.

By late morning, dry air will begin moving in from the south, gradually cutting off precipitation in southwestern Iowa and southeast Nebraska, including Omaha. However, snow showers will continue in central/northeast Nebraska until early evening, coming to an end late evening.

SNOW TOTALS: As a rule of thumb, the further north and west from Omaha you are located, the higher the snowfall totals will be. Western Iowa will see the least amount of snow with 0-2" of total snow. The Omaha metro areas could see anywhere from 2-4", with lower totals towards western Iowa and higher totals toward Fremont. From Crete to Fremont to Tekamah, anywhere from 4-7" could fall. The highest snowfall totals will be in central and northeast Nebraska where anywhere from 7-10" could fall. There will likely be higher amounts, over a foot, reported in these areas near Norfolk.

IMPACT TO TRAVEL: This snow is looking to cause travel headaches on Christmas Day and the days after. As most of the snow will fall in the morning across the Omaha metro, take precautions if you are heading out to any church services or other plans on Christmas morning. Not only will snow be falling, but wind gusts upwards of 30 mph at times could create snow-blowing snow/reduced visibility on the roads, creating near-blizzard to blizzard conditions in northeast Nebraska. Travel will be nearly impossible northwest of Omaha on Christmas Day and into Monday night.

The storm system will linger overhead Tuesday, with scattered light snow showers and windy conditions. Highs will be in the low 30s. We could get another 1/2" to 1" of snow.

The snow finally exits Wednesday morning but we stay cloudy and breezy, highs in the low 30s.

We get colder into the middle to end of the week with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Rain Changes to Snow

Breezy

Low: 31

MONDAY (CHRISTMAS)

Freezing Rain and Snow

Windy

High: 32

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Breezy

Snow Showers

High: 32

