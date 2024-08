OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At least one person was injured when a car crashed into a West Omaha restaurant Wednesday morning.

Around 10:00 a.m. a Lexus sedan smashed through the wall of the Village Inn at 108th and L Street. Witnesses say one person was sitting in a booth in the path of the car and that person was taken by ambulance to receive medial treatment.

Police responded to investigate and have not yet identified those involved or the cause of the crash.