Woman steals submachine gun from Texas shooting range

A woman stole a submachine gun from a shooting range near San Antonio over the weekend.

An email sent to customers of LoneStar Handgun Shooting Range in Converse, Texas, said a woman rented a handgun with a Texas driver’s license and went outside to shoot it. She returned to rent another handgun, an MP5 submachine gun, and then walked to her car with it and drove off in a white truck.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police arrested 25-year-old Amber Herring on Monday in connection with the incident, according to reports and an update from the shooting range posted to Facebook.

When initially trying to track her down, it was discovered that she presented a fraudulent license, which belonged to someone who was killed in a car fire in December 2022. The two looked similar.

The shooting range also said an employee who rented Herring the firearms did not follow protocol, and accepted cash as payment, making the search for her all the more difficult.

"We have policies in place to prevent theft to include trigger locks on rentals, valid ID kept during the rental and credit card use for the transaction, LoneStar Handgun said in an email.

Reports say Herring is being held in the Bexar County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Scripps News has reached out to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

