Trump says he won't use force to take Greenland

Speaking from the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Donald Trump said that he would not use force to take Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

"We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force," he said. "I won't do that, I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force. All the U.S. is asking for is a place called Greenland."

The comments come as European leaders unite in their opposition to the U.S. taking control of the territory.