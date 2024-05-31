Israel offers 3-phase proposal to end conflict in Gaza, President Biden says

President Joe Biden laid out a proposal to end the conflict between Hamas and Israel in Gaza that has now gone on for almost eight months.

The president said the plan, which is being offered by Israel, includes three phases. In phase one, both sides would agree to a six-week cease-fire. During that time, Israel would withdraw from populated areas in Gaza and Hamas would release vulnerable hostages, including women and the elderly. Israel would also release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The second phase calls for Hamas to release all living hostages. In exchange, the temporary cease-fire would become permanent, President Biden said.

The president noted that the six-week cease-fire could be extended as long as good-faith negotiations are ongoing.

The final phase of the deal would lay out a reconstruction plan for Gaza. The bodies of hostages who were killed would also have to be returned to Israel.

“Hamas needs to take the deal,” President Biden said. The U.S., Egypt and Qatar would all be involved in the negotiation process, President Biden said.

The conflict in Gaza started after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, leaving about 1,200 dead. Hundreds more were taken as hostages — some of whom have been returned.

The conflict has stretched on as Israel has said its goal is to eliminate Hamas.

“At this point, Hamas is no longer capable of carrying out another October 7,” President Biden said.

Israel has faced criticism from the international community for its aggressive onslaught in Gaza. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry has reported more than 35,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

Israel's Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that the proposal still allows it to carry out its objectives.

"The Government of Israel is united in its desire to return the hostages as soon as possible and is working to achieve this goal," the statement says.