Families of hostages plead with Trump admin to ensure return of bodies still in Gaza

The families of hostages in Gaza are pleading for the return of all their loved ones.

As part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal with Israel, Hamas was supposed to release all living and dead hostages, but only four of those who died were returned.

In a letter sent to U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said the partial return has left many families devastated and confused.

“Only four families will be able to bring their loved ones to the dignified burial they so deserve and begin to find closure," the letter states. "How is this possible? How can we accept that the others remain behind?”

The families urged Witkoff to “leave no stone unturned” in pressuring Hamas to uphold its commitments.

“We must ensure that all remaining hostages come home,” the letter continued. “We cannot rest, and we know you will not rest, until every last hostage is returned.”

The bodies of 24 hostages are believed to still be in Gaza. The Trump administration has said that it will take time to recover the bodies, many of which may be buried amid the rubble.

The Red Cross, which has been instrumental in the transfer of hostages, called the task of finding and recovering the remains a massive challenge.

“The search for human remains, it’s obviously (an) even bigger challenge than having — I would say — the people alive being released,” Christian Cardon, an ICRC official, said at a U.N. news briefing in Geneva, according to the Associated Press.