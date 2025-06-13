Netanyahu urges Iranians to rise up as Israel strikes nuclear targets

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is calling on the people of Iran to stand up to their government as Israel launches a major military operation targeting Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

"The nation of Iran and the nation of Israel have been friends since the days of Cyrus the Great," Netanyahu said in a video message on Friday. "The time has come for the Iranian people to unite around its flag and its historic legacy, by standing up for your freedom from the evil and oppressive regime."

Netanyahu described the campaign, which began Thursday, as one of the “greatest military operations in history.”

Israeli officials said the strikes eliminated top Iranian military commanders and scientists, and Netanyahu warned that more attacks are likely.

RELATED STORY | Israelis ordered to bomb shelters as Iran launches missile attack across the country

"As we achieve our objective, we are also clearing the path for you to achieve your freedom," Netanyahu said.

He added, "Our fight is against the murderous Islamic regime that oppresses and impoverishes you."

Iran has retaliated by launching drones and missiles. Explosions were reported in both Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, where TV footage showed smoke rising from apparent missile strikes.

Israel’s Iron Dome has thwarted most of the attacks. However, authorities have still ordered residents to pay attention to warnings and seek safety in bomb shelters.