Years after disappearance, Arizona teen reunites with mother

Alicia Navarro, the Arizona teenager who turned herself in to police earlier this year after disappearing in 2019, has been reunited with her mother.

Navarro, who is now 18 years old, showed up at a Montana police station over the summer to ask to be removed from the list of missing persons.

Police said she appeared to be fine and in good health. She was reportedly in good spirits and apologetic, worrying about her mother.

Authorities said Navarro had been living with a man in Montana up until recently when he was arrested on child sexual abuse charges.

SEE MORE: Man connected to missing AZ teen Alicia Navarro's case charged

Navarro's mother traveled to Montana to reunite with her daughter. Jessica Nunez said on Facebook, "my family is complete now" and thanked the community for their support over the years.

Nunez says "god is a miracle worker" and is asking for privacy.

At this point, no one is facing any criminal charges in relation to Navarro's disappearance. Investigators say the case is ongoing.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Phoenix.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com