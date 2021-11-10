You Can Zip Line To Dinner At This Beach Resort

Most nights, your drive to dinner might involve a little traffic, maybe a few tolls and some parking headaches. But the team at Soneva Fushi, a resort in the Maldives, is taking the dinnertime commute to an entirely new level — literally.

The resort recently unveiled a new fine-dining experience that can only be reached by flying through the air on a zip line. The aptly named “Flying Sauces” experience combines the adrenaline rush of zip lining with the mouth-watering deliciousness of drinks and a meal prepared by chef Rasal Jayawardene.

The experience starts with guests gliding 650 feet through the treetops at 32 feet in the air, then arriving at a lush, elevated treetop table at the edge of the forest along the beach.

Once they’re safely atop the platform, guests can take off their safety harnesses and relax while enjoying an amuse-bouche, shooters and a seasonal, six-course dinner menu prepared by Jayawardene with dishes like Hokkaido scallops carpaccio with crispy wild rice and marinated prawns with avocado puree, chorizo oil and arugula greens. They can pair their meal with one of more than 9,000 wines from the resort’s extensive cellar.

Guests also have the option of zip lining to breakfast or high tea, or just doing the zip line route on its own.

From start to finish, the zip line route takes a little more than an hour to complete (which includes being securely and safely harnessed!), followed by the meal. Up to 12 people can join the experience, though only one person can zip line at a time.

The resort itself is located on Kunfunadhoo Island in the Maldives, the island nation in the Indian Ocean southwest of India. If zip lining isn’t quite your thing, Soneva Fushi has plenty of other options for keeping you busy on vacation. The resort’s 63 beachfront villas and eight overwater bungalows are the perfect launchpads for snorkeling, enjoying the white sandy beaches, relaxing poolside and tons of other activities (some of the overwater bungalows even have slides into the water!).

As it stands now, the Maldives are open to U.S. travelers, per the U.S. Embassy there. All travelers need to present a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival and complete a traveler health declaration form. The country is currently offering a free, 30-day tourist visa for visitors.

