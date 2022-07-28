This Color-Changing Makeup Is Super Personalized And Completely Mesmerizing

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When it comes to cool, innovative products in the beauty department, now and then something comes through that both surprises and delights us. A green lipstick that turns pink when applied? A transparent blush that turns rosy when it hits your cheeks?

Color-changing makeup appears to sit a the intersection of science, magic and WOW. It almost sounds too good to be true, with self-adjusting pigments that shift in sunlight or in response to the body’s chemistry or temperature. Transformative cosmetics make finding a shade that works with your complexion effortless.

While you may associate these re-discovered cosmetics with the ’90s when they had a moment, products like Youthforia blush may make you wonder why they ever went out of style.

Color-changing cosmetics work well with most skin tones and types from dry to oily, helping you achieve a flattering shade no matter what. The science behind them is actually relatively simple.

Skin is slightly acid in pH. Certain dyes used in cosmetics vary in color depending on the pH level of the environment. So when the product touches your skin, it interacts with the presence of water in your skin to form a color. Everyone has a slightly different pH just as they have varying skin tones, and that affects the final color of the product.

And TikTok creators like @tt._.mmy and @imhannahcho have demonstrated it to viral effect. Here’s @tt._.mmy raving about how natural it looks and how much she likes it even though she doesn’t like to wear makeup:

Universally flattering products like Youthforia blush work like a secret magic wand when it comes to the no-makeup makeup look. This product reacts with your skin’s pH to give you a perfect natural-looking flush.

What might be even more jaw-dropping is that it’s not concocted from harmful ingredients. It’s made with 20 skin-friendly, plant-based ingredients, since the company believes makeup is an extension of skincare. The creator of Youthforia blush, Fiona Co Chan, says she slept with the product on regularly to prove that it was good for skin.

Will you try color-changing makeup for the sheer fun of the experience? If so here are a few to try:

Retailing for $34.19 on Amazon, Youthforia Blush Oil transforms from a green color to a liquid blush color when applied. It’s built to last all day, even through heat and humidity. This blendable vegan blush oil is lightweight and buildable to provide a flattering tone.

Formulated with ingredients like rosehip, sunflower and avocado oils, it not only offers color but also helps your skin retain moisture for a glowing complexion. It has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating from almost 300 reviewers.

“This blush looks so flattering on my skin tone and is so easy to apply! I have sensitive acne-prone skin and have a light/medium neutral complexion,” reviewer JR said. “A little goes a long way, and I really enjoy using it because I know the ingredients are also great for your skin so I am not in a rush to remove it at the end of the day.”

This pack of six lipsticks transforms into varying shades of red and pink based on your body chemistry and pH level. The company says to wait a few minutes to see the final color.

This lip set has over 1,200 global ratings with an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Users found the colors to be flattering, enjoyed how long-lasting the product is and that it’s made in the USA.

“I really liked these lipsticks for a fast swipe and go,” reviewer Julie said. “The colors are subtle and last for a long time. The shades are a variety of pinks and red/violet which looks very natural.”

This lightweight, silky TLC Color Changing Foundation offers unique color-matching capabilities that can even out complexions while providing SPF 15 protection. Designed to be used daily and to perk up the skin, the foundation goes on white and immediately adjusts to your exact skin tone.

This product has a 3.9 star rating on Amazon from more than 2,700 reviewers. One customer, missylyn1990, said she would give it 10 stars if she could, while reviewer Edith Montoya said it was the perfect color and great for her sensitive skin. Pick up a bottle for $8.99.

Color-changing makeup might be something you have to try for yourself to grasp how amazing it is. Do you think it’s right for you?

