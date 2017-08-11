Man goes back into burning mobile home to get phone, dies

Clint Davis
12:23 PM, Aug 11, 2017
Kust, James
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

After he and his family escaped their burning mobile home, a 22-year-old man went back inside to get his phone. The decision killed him.

According to South Carolina's WSPA-TV, the unidentified man was found dead in a bedroom inside the destroyed mobile home in Anderson on Friday morning.

When the fire started, the victim, his female fiance and a teenager got out of the single-wide trailer alive. But the man decided to go back inside to grab his phone and apparently got trapped, the Anderson County coroner told WSPA.

The fire started around 3 a.m. local time and may have been caused by a cigarette, according to investigators.

Clint Davis is a reporter for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis. Keep up to date with the latest news by following @ScrippsNational on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top