LIVE UPDATES: Tornado Warnings, Tornado Watches and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for parts of the area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 3 News Now team is tracking the latest severe weather updates, including storm damage and response in your neighborhood.

Tornadoes Injure two people

In a statement, a representative from Bryan Health said:

"The Bryan Trauma Center at Bryan West Campus treated two patients who sustained injuries from tornadoes that touched down in Lancaster County. Both patients are currently in triage."

From 5:27 pm:

A new SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for part of the #Omaha metro. Seek shelter inside until the storm has passed. Join us on air or download our free @StormShieldApp for live radar and storm details. @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/2nyONfyLAE — Mark Stitz (@MarkStitz) April 26, 2024

From 5:19 pm:

Tornado Warning including Norfolk NE, Winside NE and Hoskins NE until 6:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/q9RrRjsRMP — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) April 26, 2024

From 4:57 pm:

Omaha Police along with other responding agencies have established a command center at 228th and Dodge Street.



Media staging will be just to the north of 228th and Dodge. pic.twitter.com/EDDaTG0WvV — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) April 26, 2024

From 2:56 pm: