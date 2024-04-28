MINDEN LOSES 180 HOMES: Few injuries, no fatalities

MINDEN, Iowa (KMTV) — Minden, a community of approximately 600 people was one of the hardest hit communities in Nebraska and Iowa during severe weather on Friday evening. There were four injuries, and no fatalities, but there is significant damage to neighborhoods on the east side of the town and to Main Street businesses.

Anchor Zach Williamson and Southwest Iowa Neighborhood Reporter Katrina Markel were in Minden for the Governor's visit and a tour of the devastated town.

'It ain't no joke': Minden, Iowa tornado recovery begins