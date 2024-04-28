MINDEN LOSES 180 HOMES: Few injuries, no fatalities

MINDEN, Iowa (KMTV) — Minden, a community of approximately 600 people was one of the hardest hit communities in Nebraska and Iowa during severe weather on Friday evening. There were four injuries, and no fatalities, but there is significant damage to neighborhoods on the east side of the town and to Main Street businesses.
Anchor Zach Williamson and Southwest Iowa Neighborhood Reporter Katrina Markel were in Minden for the Governor's visit and a tour of the devastated town.
'It ain't no joke': Minden, Iowa tornado recovery begins
- Video shows ... blocks and blocks of homes and businesses destroyed by a massive tornado that struck early Friday evening; press conference with Gov. Kim Reynolds, Rep. Randy Feenstra and Minden Mayor Kevin Zimmerman; firefighters raising a new American flag on a bent flag pole near city hall.
- "Our little town got hit and we're just trying to dig out of it," Minden Mayor Kevin Zimmerman said.
- "It's heartbreaking to see the community, to see the devastation," Governor Reynolds said. "A lot of businesses — Main Street has been impacted pretty bad."
- US Representative for Iowa's 4th Congressional District Randy Feenstra said. "The great thing is, there were very few cases of anyone really getting hurt. It was the communication early on that made sure lives were saved. Now the cleanup begins but that means we all work together, get it done, and we rebuild."
- "Lookin' out the windows, we went upstairs because we're still stupid. We went upstairs, looked out the window and went, 'Oh my god, there's debris over there," said Minden resident, Jolene Swotek.