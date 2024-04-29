Tornado clean-up: where you can drop off storm debris in your neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Debris drop-off locations are set up in several neighborhoods affected by Friday's storm.

If you have debris you need to clear from your property or are assisting others with debris removal, be sure to check the hours at your preferred location and make sure they accept the kind of debris you're hauling. Tree debris must be cut into pieces no longer than four feet.

Below you'll find a full list of debris drop-off locations.

Douglas County

BENNINGTON

Bennington Boulevard and 156th Street, south of Bennington Fire and Rescue

Open to Bennington residents only

Tree and house debris only, no tires or toxic chemicals

OMAHA

Greenbrier Park near 209th Street and Park Road

Open daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tree debris only

WATERLOO

Two Rivers State Recreation Area

Highway 92 and South 264th Street

Open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DCEMA suggests drivers enter the park along Two Rivers State Recreation Road and follow signs to designated drop-off locations.

Tree debris only

Washington County

BLAIR

County Road 38 & County Road 35 near Blair Municipal Airport

Open all week from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tree debris only

3rd Avenue & Grant Street

Open all week from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tree debris only

FORT CALHOUN

County Road 47 & County Road 34

Open all week from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tree debris only

You can call 211 with any questions on proper debris removal.