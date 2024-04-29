Tornado clean-up: where you can drop off storm debris in your neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Debris drop-off locations are set up in several neighborhoods affected by Friday's storm.
If you have debris you need to clear from your property or are assisting others with debris removal, be sure to check the hours at your preferred location and make sure they accept the kind of debris you're hauling. Tree debris must be cut into pieces no longer than four feet.
Below you'll find a full list of debris drop-off locations.
Douglas County
BENNINGTON
Bennington Boulevard and 156th Street, south of Bennington Fire and Rescue
Open to Bennington residents only
Tree and house debris only, no tires or toxic chemicals
OMAHA
Greenbrier Park near 209th Street and Park Road
Open daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tree debris only
WATERLOO
Two Rivers State Recreation Area
Highway 92 and South 264th Street
Open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DCEMA suggests drivers enter the park along Two Rivers State Recreation Road and follow signs to designated drop-off locations.
Tree debris only
Washington County
BLAIR
County Road 38 & County Road 35 near Blair Municipal Airport
Open all week from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tree debris only
3rd Avenue & Grant Street
Open all week from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tree debris only
FORT CALHOUN
County Road 47 & County Road 34
Open all week from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tree debris only
You can call 211 with any questions on proper debris removal.