Nebraska Athletics raising money for tornado relief

OMAHA (KMTV) — Nebraska Athletics is helping with tornado relief efforts after Friday's storms.

It is partnering with Fanatics, Best of Big Red, Lincoln Scheels, and other local stores selling "Nebraska Together" apparel.

Royalties and proceeds with go to the Red Cross.

“One thing I know growing up in the Midwest is neighbors are always willing to help neighbors,” Athletic Director Troy Dannen said. “This is a great time to rally for those in need. We are happy to play a small part in assisting Nebraskans through this difficult time.”

The apparel will be available at Huskers.com or Best of Big Red Lincoln locations starting on Tuesday. You can also pre-order at Bestofbigred.com.

Apparel will start at $25.

