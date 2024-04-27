Injuries reported in Minden following tornadoes; only residents allowed access to town

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (KMTV) — Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency released an update on the severe weather that struck Minden, Crescent and several other communities. The county is reporting four, storm-related injuries. Three of the injured people were treated and release and one is hospitalized in stable condition as of early Saturday morning.

Authorities are urging anyone who doesn't live in Minden to stay away from the area, but residents may return.

