Injuries reported in Minden following tornadoes; only residents allowed access to town

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (KMTV) — Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency released an update on the severe weather that struck Minden, Crescent and several other communities. The county is reporting four, storm-related injuries. Three of the injured people were treated and release and one is hospitalized in stable condition as of early Saturday morning.
Authorities are urging anyone who doesn't live in Minden to stay away from the area, but residents may return.
SEE MORE:
- Affected areas include western portions of Council Bluffs, northeast of Crescent, east of McClelland, southwest of Treynor, and the city of Minden.
- The City of Minden has declared a state of emergency. Pottawattamie County has declared a state of emergency, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a proclamation of disaster emergency for Pottawattamie County.
- Preliminary information indicates varying degrees of damage to approximately 120 homes and businesses in Pottawattamie County. American Red Cross established two shelters in the county that were not needed as displaced residents were able to arrange overnight accommodations.
- The most concentrated damage from these weather events occurred in Minden. Gas and power utilities services have been disrupted, and access to the city of Minden has been closed to outside traffic. A curfew has been issued for the city of Minden between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM and will remain in effect until further notice.
- Beginning at 8:00 AM on April 27, impacted residents seeking a return to Minden will be allowed admission.
- The check-in location for admission will be at the Minden United Church of Christ at 106 Lincoln Street.
- Due to the hazardous conditions, only residents of Minden will be granted access at this time. Officials are not currently seeking outside volunteer assistance but will announce those opportunities in the coming days.
- Ongoing disaster information can be found on Emergency Management Agency website at https://pcema-ia.org. Community-specific information for Minden can be found on the City of Minden Facebook page, as well as the TriCenter Community School District Facebook page. Damage to residential and business properties should be reported at the Emergency Management Agency website.