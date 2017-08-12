Trump did not take questions from the media but instead delivered a prepared statement, in which he slammed the "display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides" present in Charlottesville, where white nationalist groups are clashing with anti-racism groups.
"It has been going on for a long time in our country, not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. It has been going on for a long, long time," Trump said in his statement.
Trump did not specifically comment on an incident in Charlottesville where a car slammed into a group of protesters, which resulted in at least 19 injuries and at least one death.
When the speech ended, a reporter could be heard asking the president if he considered that incident to be "terrorism." But Trump walked away without giving an answer.