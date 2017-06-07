6-year-old Spelling Bee finalist presented with key to the city

TULSA -- One of Oklahoma’s top spellers in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee was honored in Tulsa Wednesday afternoon.

6-year-old Edith Fuller was honored by Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum in a special event at noon Wednesday. During the event, Bynum presented fuller with a key to the city.

Before advancing to the National Spelling Bee, Fuller first had to win two competitions. First was her local school group's spelling bee, then the Green Country Regional Spelling Bee.

