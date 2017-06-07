Creighton outfielder named Freshman All-American

Creighton outfielder Will Robertson has been recognized as a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American. Robertson started all 49 games for the Bluejays in the 2017 season, becoming the first to do so since Darin Ruf in 2006.

Creighton Baseball outfielder Will Robertson has been named a @CBNewspaper Freshman All-American!



MORE: https://t.co/uBYZxSL9pF

Robertson hit .272 with 10 doubles, three homers and 21 RBI. The freshman outfielder led Creighton in walks (26), triples (2), and outfield assists (5). Robertson was named second-team All-BIG EAST.

Robertson becomes the fifth Bluejay to earn Freshman All-American honors since head coach Ed Servais took over in 2004. The Jays finished the season with a 24-25 record and a BIG EAST regular-season title.