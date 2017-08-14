Riley liking what he sees from Huskers quarterback Tanner Lee so far

Adam Krueger
11:20 PM, Aug 13, 2017

Nebraska head football coach Mike Riley likes what he sees two weeks into fall camp from Huskers starting quarterback Tanner Lee.

Tanner Lee hasn't even taken a snap yet at Nebraska but the Huskers junior is still earning plenty of preseason praise. 

Earlier this week, a former NFL GM tweeted that Lee would be a top pro prospect in 2019 or even possibly next year. 

Nebraska head coach Mike Riley is also liking what he's seen so far through two weeks of fall camp from his starting quarterback.

"There's not a bunch of drama with him," Riley said about Lee. "I mean high, low, goofy, crazy, mad, happy, it's kind of like this and I really like that about him. Nothing much rattles him. The guy's got talent, likes to work. Give us that everyday. That's a beautiful thing."

The Huskers open the season in less than three weeks at home against Arkansas State on September 2.

