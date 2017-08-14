Riley liking what he sees from Huskers quarterback Tanner Lee so far

Tanner Lee hasn't even taken a snap yet at Nebraska but the Huskers junior is still earning plenty of preseason praise.

Earlier this week, a former NFL GM tweeted that Lee would be a top pro prospect in 2019 or even possibly next year.

After seeing @HuskerFBNation QB Tanner Lee spin it yesterday, he will be a top NFL prospect for '18 or '19. Size, arm talent, intangibles. — Phil Savage (@SeniorBowlPhil) August 11, 2017

Nebraska head coach Mike Riley is also liking what he's seen so far through two weeks of fall camp from his starting quarterback.

"There's not a bunch of drama with him," Riley said about Lee. "I mean high, low, goofy, crazy, mad, happy, it's kind of like this and I really like that about him. Nothing much rattles him. The guy's got talent, likes to work. Give us that everyday. That's a beautiful thing."

The Huskers open the season in less than three weeks at home against Arkansas State on September 2.