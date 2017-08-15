Legendary Nebraska head football coach and athletic director, Tom Osborne, sat down with Adam Krueger and Ben Stevens today to discuss many topics across college football.

And of course, Osborne shared some thoughts on the 2017 Huskers and what he believes lies ahead for Nebraska this upcoming season.

"Well, it's still football," Osborne said. "I think that Mike Riley and his staff from what I've been able to gather would prefer a pro style offense."

Osborne also discussed the Husker who will orchestrate NU's offense this season, Tanner Lee. Lee participated in the Manning Passing Academy earlier this summer.

"Archie Manning called me up about a month ago or so," Osborne said. "[Manning] told me [Lee] is a very good thrower."




