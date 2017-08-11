OSI Prep Pigskin Preview: Bellevue East

Bellevue East has a new head coach to start the 2017 season. Mike Troy takes the reigns of the Chieftains program. The Valley, Nebraska native was an assistant at Bellevue East for over a decade before earning the promotion.

"They're a phenomenal group of kids to work with," Troy said about his players. "The stuff they've done through the summer, volunteering outside of football, cleaning up after the tornado in Bellevue. They're just phenomenal to work with and I'm just excited to see what they do this year."

"Coach Troy is a good dude," said senior quarterback C.J. Semanko. "He's awesome. He's really pushing us hard to be the best we can be. Really the coaches have done a great job of coming together working hard to build a good program here."

The Chieftains will try to improve on a 1-8 record from a year ago. Bellevue East opens the season Friday August 25 against Omaha Bryan.