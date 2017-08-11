OSI Prep Pigskin Preview: Millard West

Millard West has tasted plenty of postseason success in recent years. The Wildcats went to the state quarterfinals last year before being knocked off by eventual Class A champ Bellevue West. Two years ago, Kirk Peterson's club made it all the way to the state title game.

Now, Millard West wants to finish the job in 2017.

"It's definitely motivation for us because we all remember losing the championship and losing last year and it's pretty heartbreaking," said senior running back Brody Belt. "So we're pretty fired up for this year."

The Wildcats return just two starters on defense but five on offense including quarterback Gio Guido.

"It's always good to have a returning quarterback and Gio Guido started for us last year and had a good year as a junior," Peterson said. "We've got to have some guys step up up front to protect him a little bit. We're going to be young up front. We've got a good core to start with. Now we've just got to find the pieces that go with it."

Millard West opens the year against Millard South on Friday August 25 at Buell Stadium.