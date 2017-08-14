OSI Prep Pigskin Preview: Omaha Burke

Omaha Burke has one player that has received a Husker offer. Junior linebacker Nick Henrich is on Nebraska's radar. But the Bulldogs have plenty of other talent as well that will be on display in 2017.

"We have a pretty good tradition here that we've established," said head coach Paul Limongi. "We want to make sure our guys are in shape and that they play hard and they form a brotherhood. And this team is no different."

Limongi is about to begin his 12th season as Burke's head coach.

"He knows what he's doing," senior linebacker Bobby Murray said. "He's treating us like men, making us become men. We're just learning a lot here which is great."

Burke returns 13 starters from last year's team that went to the state quarterfinals including quarterback Tyler Chadwick.

"We try to get three percent better which is not a huge amount but it's enough to get the job done and get ready for that first game," said senior lineman Nathan Herrera.

The Bulldogs host Omaha Central in the season opener August 25.