CHI Health warns of sparkler burns to kids ahead of July 4

OMAHA, NE. — With the Fourth of July just days away, local health experts are sharing reminders on how to safely handle fireworks.

Officials at CHI Health say even sparklers can reach up to 2,000 degrees, making young children — who are often the main users of sparklers — especially vulnerable to burns.

Tracy Rademacher, trauma prevention coordinator at CHI Health, said the best way for kids to stay safe is to be with a trusted adult.

"If you are going to have a sparkler with your child, maybe sit down and hold the child, or make sure the area the child is in is not within an arm's reach of another cousin, brother or sister, so if they are making the little swoops in the air, they are not going to touch anybody else," Rademacher said.

Omaha residents can light fireworks from noon to 11 p.m. from July 2 to July 4.

Children between 12 and 15 can only light fireworks with adult supervision, while those 16 and older may do so on their own.

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