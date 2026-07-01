Nebraska Humane Society offers free microchips for pets ahead of July 4th

OMAHA, NE. — A small poke, a quick scan and some kind words are all it takes to get a pet chipped at the shelter.

The Nebraska Humane Society is offering free microchips every morning through Friday, July 3 to help keep pets safe and accounted for during July 4 celebrations.

The Fourth of July can be a frightening time for pets, and the NHS is helping owners protect them with a free and simple solution.

Steven Elonich, vice president of marketing at the NHS, said the organization is leading by example.

"If we are going to preach microchipping, let's practice what we preach," Elonich said.

Jakie Hernandez, vice president of shelter operations, is coordinating the effort and said the service comes at no cost to pet owners.

"We are offering this opportunity at no cost at all," Hernandez said.

Although the NHS has seen mainly dogs, Hernandez said cats face serious risks as well.

"Cats only have a two percent chance of coming home, especially if they are in a shelter, which is a crazy low number," Hernandez said.

Elonich said microchipping is especially important for dogs that are older and more sensitive to loud noises.

"As dogs age they can get a little more spooked of the fireworks — the sudden noises can be a little more scary for them."

If petowners are unable to get a microchip before the holiday, Elonich said there are many other ways to help keep pets calm.

"Throw a fan on, some soothing music (or) put them in a calm room if you can. Do everything you can to make sure your pet is happy and healthy and feels safe," Elonich said.

According to the NHS, microchips, once implanted, will last a lifetime. The organization also encourages pet owners to take their animals to the vet for regular check-ups.