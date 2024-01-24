Andy Leach and his team build stunning hot rods "from scratch"

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — They don't restore cars. Instead, they build them from scratch.

Like a 1954 Maserati - scaled up 10% for a client who wanted a more comfortable fit.

That car is in the early stages. Andy Leach showed off a project already completed.

"It's got the character of a '68 Wagoneer, but just kind of reworked. Each piece is like a piece of jewelry," he admired.

Leach's team at CAL Automotive Creations spent years remachining countless parts. The Jeep was a finalist at the 10th SEMA Battle of the Builders. So, too, was their Buick Invicta Custom X-60.

"You step out and build something different and you kinda - it's either gonna go real good or real bad, but that was a nine-year build where literally, we made everything but the tires and the bare block and bare heads on the car," Leach explained.

The choice ended up going 'real good.' The Buick earned Leach top honors at the competition - a first in his career.

The CAL aesthetic isn't rooted in trends.

"You know, you can make something loud and flashy and obnoxious, but when you've got something that elegant and beautiful, that's pretty cool," he said, referring to the Buick.

Though timelessness is a hallmark in every car they produce. That, combined with next-level craftsmanship, is what clients pay for.

Doing TV shows has exposed CAL to more collectors.

Their upcoming SEMA Battle of the Builders episode airs on History, January 27th at 8:00am/C.

After the success they've experienced this year, we wondered what's next for Leach and his team.

"We just keep growing and growing," he said. "There's some killer projects coming up. Really neat things that really challenge us and that's what we like is not just bolt a fender on, but... the challenge of making the stuff and pushing yourself each day is what drives us all."

PHOTO COURTESY: SEMA