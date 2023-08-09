Biden offers about $20M in prizes for public's cybersecurity solutions

The Biden-Harris Administration has launched a competition that will go on for two years using artificial intelligence to help keep important computer programs in the United States safe.

The competition is called the "AI Cyber Challenge," or AIxCC for short, and people from all over the country will take part and try to find and fix software vulnerabilities, such as computer code that keeps the internet and critical infrastructure running.

This competition is led by a new Department of Defense group called the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and they are working together with big tech companies like Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI to use new technology to make computer programs more secure and safe from attacks.

SEE MORE: FBI warns of hackers using artificial intelligence to create malware

"This competition will be a clarion call for all kinds of creative people in organizations to bolster the security of critical software that American families and businesses and all of our society relies on," Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said in a media briefing.

The companies will share their knowledge and provide access to their models for the competition, which will have prizes worth nearly $20 million, the White House said. Additionally, DARPA will also give $7 million to small businesses that want to take part.

"This is one of the ways that public and private sectors work together to do big things to change how the future unfolds. And that's why the White House asked DARPA to take on the critical topic of AI for cybersecurity," said Prabhakar.

Teams will participate in a qualifying event next Spring, the White House says. The best teams (up to 20) will then go to DEF CON 24 for the semifinals. From there, the top five teams will win money and advance to the finals at DEF CON 25.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com