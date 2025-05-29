United Airlines and JetBlue partner with new 'Blue Sky' frequent flyer program

United Airlines is teaming up with JetBlue Airways in a new agreement called Blue Sky.

Announced Thursday, the partnership will allow frequent flyers to earn and use miles on each other's airlines for most flights. The deal also includes frequent flyer benefits such as priority boarding, free baggage, and preferred seating.

Hand-out/United Airlines This infographic summarizes some of the benefits customers will enjoy over time.

"This collaboration with United is a bold step forward for the industry — one that brings together two customer-focused airlines to deliver more choices for travelers and value across our networks," JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty said in a statement. "United's global reach perfectly complements JetBlue's East Coast leisure network and significantly expands the options and benefits for TrueBlue members, no matter where in the world they are traveling."

The Blue Sky program will also allow tickets for both United and JetBlue to be sold on each other's websites and apps. Additionally, JetBlue will grant United access to slots at JFK International Airport for up to seven daily round-trip flights beginning as early as next year.

"Blue Sky reflects our airlines' shared focus on innovation and the customer experience," said United CEO Scott Kirby. "The JetBlue brand is tied to a great product, and under Joanna's leadership, the airline continues to deliver for customers. We're always looking for ways to give our MileagePlus members even more value and benefits, and this collaboration gives them new, unique ways to use their hard-earned miles and find options that fit their schedule. Plus, our employees are really excited about United's return to JFK for the longer term, and we're all looking forward to starting up flights very soon."

The airlines said they plan to announce more details about the partnership later this year.

