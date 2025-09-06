Flags for Vets honors local heroes at Aksarben Village

Veterans and families gathered at Aksarben Village Senior Living for the annual Flags for Vets ceremony.

The event featured a flag presentation and motorcycle collection honoring local heroes.

Organizers emphasized gratitude, remembrance, and ensuring veterans are never forgotten.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Flags and gratitude filled Aksarben Village on Saturday as veterans were honored for their service during the annual Flags for Vets ceremony.

The event, hosted at Aksarben Village Senior Living, brought together veterans, families, and community members for an afternoon dedicated to honoring local heroes. Attendees clapped as veteran bikers walked in, setting the tone for a day of remembrance and celebration.

“I have not seen this done before so it was a real surprise when I found it was going to occur… and it’s really an honor,” said Mary Rezac.

The program featured a flag ceremony, followed by a motorcycle collection that drew excitement from the crowd.

“There’s a lot of bikes… and they really are big bikes, aren’t they? They are terrific,” said Rezac.

Among those recognized was Mary Rezac, who served in the Army Nurse Corps. She was presented a flag in recognition of her service and sacrifice.

“We are so honored to be here and to have a flag presented before we’re six feet in the ground,” Rezac said.

Organizers say the event was about more than just the ceremonies—it was about gratitude, remembrance, and bringing the community together. The ultimate message was clear: veterans are never forgotten.

