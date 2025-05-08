'How am I going to get out of here?': City View residents struggle to move due to broken elevators

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Sabrina Worley needs to move out City View after OHA stopped paying rental assistance due to failed inspections, but with broken elevators, she says leaving of her 11th floor apartment is impossible.



The loud noise in the video was the sound of a city view resident throwing their belongings out the window from the 10th floor, the only other way to get them out other than carrying them down 10 flights.

Residents have been trying to leave the apartment complex, but they have struggled to do so because the elevators have been broken for five weeks.

Resident Sabrina Worley said she needs to move.

Omaha Housing Authority stopped making housing assistance payments in April after her apartment failed housing quality inspection standards, and since no repairs have been made, she and others in the building need to find a new place to live.

“I’m trying the best that I can get out of here, but the one thing it boils down to is how am I going to get out of here?” Worley said.

Worley lives on the 11th floor; she struggles climbing up and down the 22 flights of stairs during the week.

According to Worley, it would be impossible for her to pack up and move out.

“It’s just insane things that are being allowed to happen here, and I don't know what to do about it other than to move, but I can't move,” she said.

Tenants here tell KMTV they have been told they have until September to move. KMTV reached out to the Omaha Housing Authority to confirm the date, but has not heard back.