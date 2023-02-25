3 News Now celebrates 1 million books given to Omaha metro kids

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One million books.

This year, 3 News Now is celebrating its millionth book given away through the Scripps Howard Fund's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

The station's second book fair started on Friday at Washington Elementary. The first fair was hosted one month prior.

Every student gets to pick out three books to take home. That choice and access are critical in fostering a love of reading.

3 News Now talked to a sixth grader who described the transformative power of a good story.

"I like to read, like, fairy tale books a lot. So, it's kind of cool to see what the world could be like if we had magic or magical creatures or other things,” said sixth-grader Zoey Cornelius. “You can kind of like escape reality sometimes and be in this other world."

Friday was just day one of the book fair and the station staff will meet more kids next week at Washington Elementary.

Nearly 25 million American children can't read proficiently for what's expected at their grade level.

That's why 3 News Now is passionate about this campaign and why we ask for the community’s help.

