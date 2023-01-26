IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK: KMTV, Scholastic book fair puts smiles on the faces of King Elementary students

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This year, we're celebrating our millionth book given away through the Scripps Howard Fund's "If You Give a Child a Book" Campaign.

Wednesday brought our first fair this year to King Elementary. It was an awesome day for all of us.

Katrina Markel/KMTV Principal Black and 3 News Now Assistant News Director Jeannie Roubidoux help kids check out their chosen books.

"If you give a child a book..." How would you finish that?

We've learned if you give a child a book they'll smile.

They'll share.

They'll be inspired.

And they might also catch you by surprise.

“I do it in my free time,” said Jesse, a fifth grader. “And it's like the time when I do it is probably around 5 a.m."

"That's when you read,” said 3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson.

“Yes,” replied Jesse.

Katrina Markel/KMTV Harmony shows off her books

Braxton, a fifth grader, was another enthusiastic reader.

“I like to read certain genres,” he said. “So, I like mystery and I like intense books most.”

KMTV works with Scholastic which stocks these cabinets full of trending titles. They deliver the books. And we staff the fair.

“When I first received the email, I could not respond fast enough,” said King Elementary Principal Stephanie Black.

Principal Black's been at King Elementary for ten years. All of the nearly 370 students got to pick out three books to take home.

Cianna, another fifth grader, knew what she was after.

“I love graphic novels and chapter books because they seem like, very interesting,” she said. “And I also like non-fiction books, as well.”

Jesse found new titles for his early-morning reading.

“The 'Hello, Neighbor' book is a mystery and I like mystery books,” he said. “And the 'Escape' book is like a horror or scary book.”

And he found one about retro video games.

Principal Black said this event includes two keys: access and choice. She also framed up the big picture.

“One, it helps short term with our achievement. We close that learning gap. You know, especially with the pandemic,” said Black. “We hope to shrink that learning gap. And just to know that children have the opportunity to get books.”

First-grade teacher Tamika Gray described the process of building a foundation with younger students.

“Just to get them familiar with the letters and the sounds, and the fact you put the letters together and they make the sounds and you put the sounds together and they make the words,” said Gray.

Then, additional fundamental dominoes fall. Potential impacts which aren't lost on any of us.

“I didn't like reading as a child. And then, it wasn't until I became older that I enjoyed it,” Gray said. “But one thing that I do remember is a family member telling me, 'If you can read, you can learn anything.'”

And that's how dreams come true.

Zach Williamson/KMTV Morning team: Mark, Caitlin, Serese and Zach

“I wanna be either a professional sports player or I wanna be a lawyer,” said Braxton.

"To be honest, maybe a book author, a writer, an artist or something,” said Cianna.

“You love it that much,” said Mary Nelson.

“Yea,” responded Cianna.

Jesse also wants to be an author. In fact, he's got the plot of his first book in mind.

“And I already have an ending for it,” he said.

We won't give it away, but it's set in a library — a place right now filled with honest-to-goodness joy.

We talk a lot at the start of the school year about this campaign and ask for your support. But the website to give is open most of the year.

Go to 3newsnow.com/giveabook.

When you donate, that money stays here to ensure local kids have books of their own at home. Something which can impact a child forever.

Because of your support, we're able to do a second book fair this year. So, a month from now, we'll visit Washington Elementary in Omaha. We look forward to bringing you those scenes and smiles.

